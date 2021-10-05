Justin Bieber Launches “Peaches” Pre-Rolls In New Partnership with LA Weed Company

Image via

Pop star Justin Bieber is launching a brand of pre-rolls in partnership with Palms, a Los Angeles-based legal cannabis company.

“I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it –- especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health,” Bieber said to Bloomberg in a statement .

Bieber’s new brand is called “Peaches,” after a single from his latest album, Justice. The brand name specifically references the chorus of the song: “I got my peaches out in Georgia, I get my weed in California.” These limited edition pre-rolls include single-strain indoor-grown flower, and will be sold in adult-use stores in California, Nevada, and Massachusetts, and medical marijuana dispensaries in Florida.

The pop star recently opened up about his prior struggles with cannabis and other drugs on a YouTube documentary series. In one episode, he said that he first got high when he was 12 or 13, and soon began using pot and other drugs to escape from the pressures of child stardom.

“The first time I smoked weed was in my backyard here — got super-stoned,” he said in the documentary, according to Page Six . “And then I realized I liked weed a lot. That’s when my desire to smoke weed started, and then I started smoking weed for a while.”

Bieber said that he eventually became dependent on weed, and chose to quit - but not for long. This July, he was spotted shopping at LA cannabis store Wonderbrett, where he bought $1,000 worth of legal weed in just 20 minutes.

</p>

“He was very interested in cannabis and how beneficial it is. Loves how the stigma is changing,” said Wonderbrett co-founder and breeder Brett Feldman to Page Six in July. “And he smokes blunts!”

A portion of sales from the Peaches joints will go to support several cannabis advocacy groups , including Veterans Walk and Talk , an organization founded by veterans advocating for medical marijuana. The Last Prisoner Project , a nonprofit that helps free people serving excessive prison sentences for minor cannabis crimes, will also receive a share of Peaches' profits.