Willie Nelson Debuts New Brand of CBD-Infused Coffee Beans

Willie Nelson wants you to wake up with CBD.

The country singer known for his ageless energy and love of weed is expanding his cannabis empire with Willie’s Remedy, a new, hemp-infused product line. The brand will kick things off with the launch of a new kind of morning buzz.

According to a press release, hemp-infused coffee beans will be the first offering from the Willie’s Remedy label, with each eight-ounce cup of the hemped-up joe packing 7mg of organically-derived CBD.

“Hemp production in America was stifled for so long, but it could now make all the difference for small independent farmers,” Nelson said. “Hemp isn’t just good for our farmers and our economy, it’s good for our soil, our environment — and our health.”

Related: Willie Nelson Through The Years

Nelson is already the owner of “Willie’s Reserve,” a fully-licensed California cannabis brand selling THC-packed flower, vape cartridges, and more. But since products under the Willie’s Remedy line are made with non-psychoactive CBD derived from hemp, they can be sold legally across the country.

“The Willie’s Remedy line is a purposeful departure from Willie’s Reserve,” Willie’s wife, Annie Nelson, said. “It’s not about getting high, but it’s still all about Willie and the benefits we believe cannabis has to offer. Willie and I are proud to offer quality, American-sourced hemp wellness options for people of his generation, our kids’ generation, and everyone in between.”

Willie’s CBD-infused coffee is available now .