“MERRY JANE is providing the marijuana business with a definitive destination for brands and retail locations.”
“...MERRY JANE is built with the purpose of raising and continuing the conversation around cannabis via original videos, editorials, and interactive tools, becoming one of the fastest growing lifestyle sites in the cannabis space.”
“MERRY JANE is a way to gather the top-tier influencers and content creators in the space and share communication around cannabis”
“Highly Productive is just the first in a line of offerings available at MERRY JANE’s website and YouTube channel.”
“You’d have to be high to miss the point: Snoop wants to sell Mainstream America on the cannabis lifestyle.”
+1.6 M
Users Per Month
+6 M
Page Views Per Month
+2.6 B
Minutes Watched on YT
+400 M
Followers in Network
We Make Lots of Cool Content
Here's How You Can Roll With Us
ARTICLES
We’ll Create Customized Articles That Hit Your Brand’s Messaging.
VIDEOS
You Can Be The “Presenting Sponsor” For Our Ongoing Video Series. Or We’ll Create A Custom Video Just For You.
NEWSLETTERS
You’ll Be Top-Of-Mind As The “Presenting Sponsor” Of Our Newsletter That Reaches Our Most Passionate Fans.
MEDIA
Surround Our Content With Your Message In Any Way That Works For You.
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.