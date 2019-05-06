Post Malone’s New Weed Brand Has a Name as Bad as Its Creator’s Music

There’s a new — heavily tattooed — face joining California’s cannabis market this summer. According to TMZ , Texas rapper Post Malone is the latest musician to lend his name to a legal weed brand, and his new imprint, Shaboink, is set to debut a line of flower, pre-rolls, and vape pens this summer.

Following in the footsteps of Snoop Dogg, Berner, B-Real, Willie Nelson, and countless others, the White Iverson rapper announced his foray into the Golden State ganja market late last week at Hall Of Flowers, an industry trade show in Santa Rosa, California.

The brand, named “Shaboink” after a Posty-ism that TMZ was able to translate to "the act of two people fornicating in a wild spontaneous fashion," will not release any cannabis products until this summer. But at a sparsely decorated booth at the expo, Malone’s team showed off smoking accessories that were custom-designed by the pot paraphernalia company Hemper, as well as early branding for the rapper’s personal strain — a cut of the fruity hybrid flower Goji OG , renamed Posty OG.

On the company’s website , the brand relays a heavy dose of Malone’s trademark eccentricity, offering a rambling stanza instead of any real information.

“Wandering through the jungle, you might come across any varietal of indigenous flora,” the Shaboink website reads. “A white lotus, perhaps, or a rare cycad. Just as rare is the flower vended in the concrete jungle by Shaboink, so high in quality and so crystalline your vibrant mind might disconnect from your earthly vessel and float away into the cumulus clouds above.”

</p>

If we can attempt a translation, we’re pretty sure that means: “Buy Shaboink, it will get you really stoned, dude.”

In addition to full-strength THC products like Posty OG, Shaboink will also sell a line of CBD-focused products.

Shaboink products will hit licensed dispensaries across California with a bang this summer, debuting on Posty (and America’s) birthday, July 4th.

