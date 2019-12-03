Lil Wayne Announces New Weed Brand, GKUA Ultra Premium

Lead photo via

As America’s green rush begins to take hold with celebrities of all kinds, rappers in particular have embraced the new industry, with countless MCs turning into bud sellers and brand ambassadors overnight.

The latest legendary rapper to try his hand at launching a weed company is none other than Weezy F. Baby himself, Lil Wayne. On Monday, the multi-platinum artist announced his new weed endeavor, called GKUA Ultra Premium, and the company began selling products in licensed dispensaries across the Golden State that same day.

According to XXL , Wayne’s bud brand will sell a variety of flower, vape cartridges and pods, concentrates, and even CBD. And keeping in form with Weezy’s braggadocious lyrics and persona, GKUA is foregoing traditional strain names for Wayne-specific titles, including the debut flower, Hollygrove, named after the New Orleans housing projects where Lil Wayne was raised.

“I used to just want to get high," Wayne wrote in a press release announcing the brand, "now I smoke to get inspired… With GKUA, I’m sharing a feeling that I love.”

Wayne has been an avid cannabis user and advocate throughout his decades-long career, and has had frequent run-ins with law enforcement thanks to his hefty habit. In fact, just this last week, Weezy’s legal weed announcement was almost interrupted by a close call cannabis stop in Saudi Arabia .

</p>

But with more cannabis cred than most rappers on the Billboard charts, Wayne and his GKUA partners are hoping to carve out their own corner within California’s growing legal weed market.

“The combination of our incredible products, market knowledge, and commitment to quality, paired with the unmatched fanbase of Lil Wayne, the ultimate cannabis connoisseur, creates an unprecedented opportunity to create a cannabis brand that values creativity and the artistic pursuit,” said Beau Goob, GKUA co-founder and president. “It’s an honor to lead this company along with Lil Wayne, curating a premium line of products that inspires people and feeds their creativity.”

And on that note, the brand’s website notes that “GKUA will literally be sponsoring artists in multiple mediums. Fashion designers, song writers, musicians, models, dancers and visual artists. We want the world to feel you.”

The name GKUA is still a bit of a mystery, though. Based on Wayne’s prolific musical output, we’re guessing the first two letters stand for Good Kush, but we’re still stumped on the last two letters. If you’ve got more Weezy knowledge and you’ve already cracked the code, hit us up with your best guess about the name’s meaning or inspiration.