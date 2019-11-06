It Appears That Drake Is About to Drop His Own Weed Brand

Photo via

Canada’s biggest actor-turned-rapper, Drake , must be on one as he teases media outlets with the (supposed) debut of his own Canadian-based weed company.

The teaser campaign for Drake’s brand, More Life Growth Co., kicked off Tuesday when Toronto-based media hubs received immaculate bouquets of exotic flowers — the kinds of flowers you get at a florist, not the kind you smoke — sent from Drake’s PR team. The bouquets came with a message stating that the “Hotline Bling” rapper would make an official announcement regarding the company’s launch on Thursday.

For now, there isn’t much information available on More Life Growth Co. The company’s name likely comes from Drake’s 2017 mixtape, More Life, which he described as “a collection of songs that become the soundtrack to your life.” And there’s an Instagram account for the company, but nothing has been posted there yet.

Drake, however, has provided a small tease for a general audience, as well. Unfortunately, everybody doesn’t get a fancy bundle of tropical flowers, or free smoke, but we do get this short video that features what appears to be high-tech greenhouses.

Internet sleuths, not content with the small morsels provided by Drake and his team, did some further digging. Sarah Osei at High Snobiety checked More Life Growth Co.’s Canadian trademark registry and found that the company’s goods include “Cannabis products and accessories, medical cannabis, THC and CBD,” as well as “Herb teas for medicinal purposes; Herbs for medicinal purposes; Medicinal herb extracts; Medicinal herbs in dried or preserved form.”

The registry also states that More Life Growth will offer athletic wear. Here’s to hoping that Drake isn’t planning on offering CBD-infused sports bras or jockstraps , like, ever.