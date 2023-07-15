Celebrity-Endorsed Weed Brands Are Now Outselling Traditional California Brands

Image via

Celebrity-endorsed cannabis brands are selling way more weed than traditional unendorsed brands, according to a market analysis by MJBizDaily and Headset .

Athletes, musicians, and actors have rarely been shy about sharing their love of the leaf with the public. And as soon as US states started legalizing adult-use cannabis, celebs jumped at the chance to launch lucrative partnerships with legal weed firms. But is a celebrity endorsement really enough to convince a customer to pick one product over another? Seattle-based cannabis analytics firm Headset decided to find out.

Headset compared first-quarter sales figures from nearly two dozen celebrity-endorsed brands with data from over 1,300 California brands that don't have celebrity connections. Analysts estimated that the average unendorsed brand sold $26,591 worth of product every month during the first quarter of 2023. Ten of the most popular celebrity lines blew way past that average, bringing in anywhere from 2 to 30 times as much cash per month.

“It’s 2023, and influence is king,” Drew Punjabi, brand manager of 22Red, the cannabis brand founded by Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down, explained to MJBizDaily . “Celebrities have that equity with their fans and followers. In an industry where physical in-person retail sales are still paramount, it’s a huge advantage to be able to pull hundreds of people to a dispensary for a meet-and-greet or event tied to product promotions or new drops.”

With that in mind, it's no surprise that the biggest-selling brand is the one with the most celebrity backing. Cann Social Tonics, a low-dose infused beverage maker, has collected endorsements from Gwyneth Paltrow, Rebel Wilson, NBA player Baron Davis, and many more. This high-profile backing has helped Cann become the biggest-selling California cannabis brand so far this year. The company is racking up over $750,000 in monthly sales, about 30 times as much as the average non-endorsed brand.

“From my perspective, a number of celebrity-affiliated brands have been able to find success relative to the typical California cannabis brand,” said Headset data analyst Mitchell Laferla to MJBizDaily .

Seth Rogan's popular Houseplant brand is in second place this year, with over $377,000 in average monthly sales. Mike Tyson's Tyson 2.0 line is in third place with about $291,000 in monthly sales and Wiz Khalifa's KKE is fourth with almost $210,000. Bella Thorne's Forbidden Flowers brand, WWE legend Ric Flair's self-titled Drip line, NFL star Ricky Williams' Highsman brand, and Method Man's TICAL are all in the top 10 as well.