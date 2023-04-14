Seth Rogen’s Houseplant Launches Luxury Ceramics For Your Weed Ashes

Seth Rogen’s cannabis company Houseplant just launched a lux line of ceramics to replace those crusty ashtrays in everyone’s smoking dens.

"We grew up in a world called 'The ‘90s' where you ashed in empty soda cans, made bongs out of old cranberry juice containers, and rolled joints on top of cassette cases,” Rogen said on the Houseplant website. “We wondered: ‘What if the objects we interacted with while enjoying cannabis were awesome and elegant instead of ugly pieces of shit? What if there was a future where our ashtrays were beautiful and our rolling trays were pieces of art?’”

One Houseplant line, the “By Seth” collection, includes ceramics designed by the Pineapple Express star himself. Each ashtray features a docking portion wide enough for a massive blunt yet deep enough for a twig-sized joint.

But don’t take our word for it. The potheads at the Daily Beast summed up Houseplant’s wares with the poetry of, well, a self-introspective pothead.

“... Rogen’s elevated brand breaks (higher) ground with its elevated designs,” wrote the Daily Beast’s Kelsey Fredricks. “You’ll find car lighters designed with marble, spike ashtrays that look more like sculptures than functional smoking accessories, and Rogen-curated vinyl sets to set the vibe for every smoking sesh.”

Rogen doesn’t just design Houseplant’s ceramics. He’s an avid, ahem, potter himself. Back in February, Rogen hosted an up-close-and-personal AirBnB event where lucky fans could rent an upscale space to make pottery and smoke weed with the weed legend in the flesh.

It’s a new world. Cannabis is mainstream now. So, it’s probably time to rethink your smoking accessories and home decor, too. Especially with 420 right around the corner.

To learn more about Houseplant’s uber-cool ashtrays, visit the company’s website .

