WOOO! Ric Flair and Mike Tyson Team Up to Drop a New Weed Brand

Retired professional wrestler Ric Flair is launching a new cannabis brand, and he’s doing it with Mike Tyson’s help.

Called Ric Flair Drip, the celebrity weed line will include flower, vapes, edibles, and pre-rolls, “all with a Ric Flair vibe,” according to a press release .

"WOOOOO! I'm so thrilled to bring Ric Flair Drip Cannabis products to TYSON 2.0 fans,” said Flair in a statement. He added that he didn’t discover cannabis until later in life, and was “overwhelmed by how much it has helped elevate the mind and heal the body.”

Weed products under the Drip line bear names based on Flair’s famous catchphrases and self-styled monikers, such as "The Nature Boy," "Champion Cannabis," "Wrestling All-Star,” and, of course, “"WOOOOO Chews.”

The Drip line was co-developed in partnership with Chicago-based cannabis conglomerate Verano , which operates licensed cannabis businesses across 14 US states.

“Iron Lungs” Mike Tyson lit the celebrity-weed spark earlier this year by announcing Tyson 2.0's launch with “Mike Bites” weed edibles. The THC-infused gummies resemble ears with parts of them bitten off, a humorous reference to Tyson’s infamous ‘90s bout with Evander Holyfield.

Tyson says he smokes about $40,000 worth of weed per month, and he prepares for workouts and boxing matches with weed and a little psilocybin.

To learn more about Tyson 2.0 or Ric Flair Drip, click here .

