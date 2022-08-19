Mike Tyson Says He Stays Fit AF With a Steady Diet of Weed and Shrooms

Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson says he prepares for his workouts by consuming cannabis and microdosing psilocybin.

In a recent interview with Muscle and Health magazine, Tyson said , "Cannabis is good to workout on for me. I just wish I was smoking back when I was fighting - I really lost out there from an athlete's perspective,” the Daily Star reported.

"[But] if I'd smoked during my boxing career, I probably wouldn't have been so aggressive,” he continued . “I also like taking mushrooms and smoking before fighting. I take psychedelics every day, mushrooms."

To be fair, Tyson, now 57 years old, has experienced some age-related health issues. Earlier this week, he was spotted at Miami International Airport being escorted in a wheelchair, reportedly for ongoing issues with back and sciatica pain.

However, as a testament to Tyson’s tenacity, TMZ Sports published a video back in April showing Tyson knocking the ever living shit out of a random man on an airplane. According to Tyson and eyewitnesses, the “ extremely intoxicated ” man kept harassing Tyson, and at one point even threw a water bottle at Tyson.

California law enforcement did not charge Tyson for the April punching incident, namely because Tyson was in his rights to defend himself against a douchebag.

Earlier this year, Tyson also reportedly disarmed a gunman at a Los Angeles nightclub. In this case, he defused the situation using his words and not his fists.

Anyway, Tyson has been busy promoting his new Tyson 2.0 cannabis brand. The launch includes Mike Bites, a reference to his infamous ear-biting bout with Evander Holyfield. Regardless, the incident happened with a very different version of Tyson, who has repeatedly stated in interviews that, had he been lit on cannabis back in those days, he likely would’ve been much less aggressive .

