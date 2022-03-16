Mike Tyson Teases Weed Gummies Shaped Like Evander Holyfield's Bitten Ear

Cover image via

Mike Tyson may have just launched a new weed edible, and they’re shaped like Evander Holyfield’s chewed-up ear.

OK, so for the youngsters out there who are wondering WTF this is all about, here’s a little history lesson.

The Tyson-Holyfield beef began in 1991, when heavyweight champ Tyson won against another heavyweight champ, Evander Holyfield, with a technical knockout. The two were set for a rematch, and then Tyson went to prison.

In 1997, Tyson got out of prison. He returned to boxing and, unsurprisingly, KO’ed his way back to champ status. The old beef resumed, and the two signed up for what was, at the time, the biggest fight of the year.

During that 1997 match, bookies overwhelmingly favored Tyson to win against the older Holyfield by 25-to-1 odds. However, Holyfield kept Kid Dynamite off balance for much of the fight. According to Tyson, Holyfield also headbutted him but wasn’t penalized. With Holyfield starting to look like the clear winner, Tyson did something no one had really seen before in pro boxing (and still haven’t): He bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear.

Ultimately, Holyfield was declared the winner of that fight, the first heavyweight fight to end by disqualification in 50 years. Tyson was stripped of his boxing license after that, but he got it back a year later.

Fast forward about 23 years, and now Tyson, a cannabis entrepreneur behind the Tyson 2.0 brand, probably just launched weed gummies shaped like Holyfield’s mangled ear. And in case there was any doubt about what the gummies referred to, the gummies are called “Mike Bites.”

Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now 👂😤 pic.twitter.com/BCbXcdYcra — ItsTyson20 (@itstyson20) March 15, 2022

Now, details regarding this maybe-real product are scant. Tyson 2.0 hasn’t listed it on its website, and we don’t even know if they’re infused with THC. But seeing as Tyson 2.0 is all about selling weed, we can assume that they’re probably infused with something.

If you’re wondering if Tyson received Holyfield’s permission to sell weed candies shaped like the dude’s fucked-up ear, that’s another maybe.

In 2019, on an episode of Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” Holyfield was featured as a guest. The two joked about making gummies fashioned after Holyfield’s partial ear, but it’s unclear if Holyfield ever thought Tyson was being serious at the time.

Regardless, if Holyfield isn’t getting a piece of the profits, Tyson really ought to consider giving him some. After all, the two put that incident behind them years ago, and they've been homies ever since.



