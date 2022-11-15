Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Team Up For "Holy Ears" Weed Edibles

The hatchet has officially been buried: Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are bringing us the “real deal,” Holy Ears cannabis-infused edibles.

The two former heavyweight champs are dropping a new weed gummy line which will come in THC, Delta-8, and hemp cannabinoid offerings, nearly 25 years after their infamous ear-biting bout.

Holy Ears are being made and marketed through Carma Holdings, the parent company of the TYSON 2.0 cannabis brand.

"From Mike Bites to Holy Ears, now cannabis fans around the world can experience the same wellness benefits that plant-based products have brought me,” said TYSON 2.0 Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer, Mike Tyson, in a Monday press release . “It's a privilege to reunite with my former opponent and now long-time friend, and turn years of fights and knockouts into a partnership that can make a positive impact and heal people.”

OK, but who is Evander Holyfield? And what’s with the ear-themed pot gummies? For the youngsters out there who are wondering WTF this is all about, here’s a little history lesson.

The Tyson-Holyfield beef began in 1991, when Tyson won against another champ, Evander Holyfield, with a technical knockout. The two were set for a rematch, and then Tyson went to prison .

In 1997, Tyson got out of prison. He returned to boxing and, unsurprisingly, KO’ed his way back to champ status. The old Tyson-Holyfield beef resumed, and the two signed up for what was, at the time, the biggest fight of the year.

During that 1997 match, bookies overwhelmingly favored Tyson to win against the older Holyfield by 25-to-1 odds. However, Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield kept Kid Dynamite off balance for much of the fight. According to Tyson, Holyfield also headbutted him but wasn’t penalized.

With Holyfield looking like the clear winner, Tyson did something no one had really seen before in pro boxing (and still haven’t): He bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear.

Ultimately, Holyfield was declared the winner of that fight, the first heavyweight fight to end by disqualification in 50 years. Tyson was stripped of his boxing license after that, but he got it back a year later.

Fast forward about 25 years, and now Tyson, a cannabis entrepreneur behind the Tyson 2.0 brand, has already launched “Mike Bites” edibles shaped like Holyfield’s mangled ear.

While details regarding Holyfield’s involvement with Mike Bites remained murky, the latest news of the boxers’ collaboration means Holyfield is definitely cashing in on the legendary/infamous fight, too.

"Mike and I have a long history of competition and respect for one another. And that night changed both of our lives. Back then, we didn't realize that even as power athletes, we were also in a lot of pain," said Holyfield in a press release. "Now, nearly 20 years later, we have the opportunity to share the medicine we really needed throughout our careers. I'm honored to join the Carma family and partner with Mike and the TYSON 2.0 team to launch Holy Ears, and soon my own line of cannabis products."

Regardless of the former rivalry, Tyson and Holyfield put that behind them some time ago. They’ve since starred in commercials together (besides the ones featured here). They also kicked around the idea of launching weed gummies a few years ago.

In 2019, on an episode of Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” Holyfield was featured as a guest. The two joked about making gummies fashioned after Holyfield’s partial ear, but it’s unclear if Holyfield ever thought Tyson was being serious at the time.

The delta-9-THC version of Holy Ears will roll out at Verano pot shops in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, and New Jersey this month.

Delta-8 Holy Ears will be available for online presale starting November 14 via the TYSON 2.0 website.

What better matchup could we ask for during the Holy-Daze?

Cover image via screen capture