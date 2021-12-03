There's Now an Odorless Weed Strain Reportedly Packing 35% THC

Cover image via

Ontario residents will soon be able to blaze joints all day without disturbing their roommates, neighbors, or parents with the dank aroma of weed.

CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp., a licensed Canadian cannabis producer, just unveiled a new strain of weed that the company claims is completely odorless when smoked or stored. The company's new Purecann strain is also exceptionally high in cannabinoid content, with a lab-tested cannabinoid count of 40.59 percent and a total THC content of nearly 35 percent. This sky-high THC level reportedly beats the highest-THC flower currently sold in Ontario’s government-run adult-use stores by at least 3 percent.

CannabCo began developing its proprietary smell-masking technology, also called Purecann, several years ago . Initially, the technology was designed to help medical marijuana users escape the negative stigma against weed, but the company quickly realized that it had much broader applications. The company also claims that their tech reduces much of the harshness typically associated with smoking dry flower.

"We are always pushing the limits with our technologies," said CannabCo CEO Mark Pellicane in a press release . "With the demand for high THC strains, it made sense to target the same in odorless variants and our result is one of the highest THC strains produced to date.”

CannabCo is also working to develop several other odorless weed strains to hit other target markets. In addition to the high-THC Purecann strain, the company also created odorless products in the 20- to 25-percent THC range that could be sold in Israel or other countries that impose a 25 percent THC cap. And for the smokable hemp market, the company has also developed a Purecann hemp strain with no more than 0.3 percent THC.

</p>

Adult-use cannabis is completely legal in Canada, so the stink of a burning blunt is unlikely to land someone in jail. Still, a majority of people say they hate the smell of pot smoke, and one recent survey found that 63 percent of Canadians want to completely ban public pot smoking in national and provincial parks. Cannabis odor can also be an issue in enclosed areas, including most apartments and condos, leading to disputes between tenants, neighbors, and landlords.

But in the US and most other countries, the aroma of cannabis can lead to serious consequences . American cops regularly use the smell of weed as an excuse to justify traffic stops, warrantless searches, and even civil asset forfeiture . Fortunately, a growing number of states have banned cops from using pot odor as probable cause , but dank bud smells are still causing a lot of trouble for cannabis users.