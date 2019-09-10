This Canadian Company Is Developing Odorless Cannabis

Weed is renowned for its dank aroma. But its unmistakable scent has complicated the lives of many stoners because of harsh parents, landlords , and cops . But the days of creating DIY sploofs and odor-proof storage jars may well be behind us thanks to a Canadian company that's invented a new way to keep weed odor-free .

Ontario-based cannabis startup CannabCo just announced PURECANN, a technology they claim “greatly reduces” the odor of cannabis when it is burned, and makes the aroma of stored dry flower “virtually undetectable.” This technology was originally invented solely for the medical marijuana market, but CannabCo CEO Mark Pellicane noted that “when we saw the technology in action and the end result, we realized there were a number of potential markets associated with the use of PURECANN.”

"There are no third-party gadgets, or devices on the part of the user, the end result is pure cannabis that doesn't smell,” Pellicane explained . "A woman can carry cannabis in her purse without having the odor concentrated or leaking out in her handbag. A number of users, and people that are around cannabis smokers, complain about the smell, especially in enclosed areas, condos, and apartments, and this technology addresses those concerns."

Gallery — Weed Porn and Cannabis Up-Close:

In a press release, the company explains that the PURECANN technology also can reduce the “harshness” associated with smoking bud, while also reducing the “heavy feeling 'day after effect'” some people might experience after combusting dry flower.

"Cannabis by its nature when burnt typically causes coughing and is very heavy when inhaled, which is especially true for new users,” said CannabCo COO Mark Novak. "The technology when deployed eliminates much of the harshness of smoking cannabis in its dry form [making] the process of using cannabis far more tolerable while retaining the essential properties."

</p>

Health Canada has given CannabCo a Confirmation of Readiness, and the company is now raising capital to construct their pilot production facility in Brampton, Ontario. Once the company has completed its licensing process, it intends to produce a range of odor-free cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets.