Snoop Produces and Stars in a New Football Comedy Film Through Death Row Pictures

Snoop Dogg is making a new comedy film with Amazon’s MGM Studios.

The film, “ The Underdoggs ,” stars Snoop as Jaycen "2Js" Jenning, a former NFL superstar who agrees to coach a youth football team in hopes of making a big comeback.

It’s his first undertaking through Death Row Pictures, part of Snoop’s newly acquired Death Row Records, the record label that launched his rap career.

“‘The Underdoggs’ is a real personal project for me considering that I’ve been coaching football for 15-plus years with the Snoop Youth Football League that I started with my long-time business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement.

Schwartz-Morini is one of Snoop’s production partners on the film. The movie will also be co-produced by Kenya Barris, the creator of the hit TV show “Black-ish.”

“Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up,” Snoop continued . “My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football.”

Earlier this year, Snoop made headlines after rocking the Super Bowl LVI halftime show with long-time partner-in-musical-crime Dr. Dre, as well as Eminem , Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Pulitzer Prize-winner Kendrick Lamar .

Later this week, another film starring Snoop, the vampire-hunting action romp “Day Shift” will premiere on Netflix . He co-stars alongside Jamie Foxx.

Snoop’s been a busy man this year. Besides being the new face of Corona beer , he’s also been promoting multiple NFT projects , cookin’ in the kitchen once again with Martha Stewart , and is set to collaborate with international K-pop megastars BTS .

