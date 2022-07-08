Martha Stewart Says Snoop Dogg’s Secondhand Smoke Makes Her Feel “Really Good”

Cover image via screen capture

Even America’s favorite homemaker can’t resist Snoop’s perpetual aura of dankess.

During her first iHeartRadio podcast episode, Martha Stewart confessed that she sometimes catches contact highs from her partner in crime’s second-hand weed smoke. And, of course, Snoop was the guest of honor for that first interview.

About 13 minutes into the episode, she asked Snoop about how many joints he smokes a day. He replied, “about 15 a day” when shooting for television, where he’s currently starring in the Starz show BMF.

However, he said that number climbs to as high as 25 joints per day when he’s solely focused on making music. It’s likely that these are equivalent figures, as Snoop is better known for blazing blunts in public , not so-called marijuana cigarettes.

Regardless, Snoop smokes something, even around his co-stars. Especially around his co-stars. After calling Stewart the “Secondhand Queen,” he added , “I make sure she gets all the secondhand smoke.”

To date, Stewart says she only chills out on CBD . Granted, it’s supposedly a wildly high amount of CBD , but since CBD can’t get anyone wrecked, no harm, no foul, yeah? Anyway, she didn’t seem to mind hot-boxing with Snoop. Actually, it sounds like she invites it.

“I must tell you, it makes me feel really good,” she said . “It does not disturb my concentration. In fact, I think it makes it even better and it doesn't make me tired or any of the things people say marijuana does to you. It's fantastic, I think it's great."

If all of this is true, then Stewart’s admission may give us a clue as to what kind of weed Snoop likes to smoke. Although “sativa” and “indica” designations aren’t accurate in an age of widespread commercial hybridization , it’s likely the D-O-double-G loves getting lit on that uplifting, energizing shit. Which makes perfect sense, as Snoop is a busy man , and a busy schedule demands the wakey-weed varieties.