Snoop Dogg's Talking Corona Sleeves Are Here to Cool Off This Insanely Hot Summer

Corona Extra and Uncle Snoop are dropping a new, limited edition sleeve for Corona’s slim cans. And there’s an added bonus: The sleeves speak with prerecorded “words of wisdom” from Tha Doggfather himself.

“If anyone can get Corona to make a Snoop Can, Snoop can,” Snoop said in a statement. “I’m excited to share my words of wisdom with fans and help them make sure their Vida is always Más Fina.”

The insulated sleeves can fit any slim-sized Corona beer can, which keep the suds cool and hands comfy. Snoop’s name is printed across the sleeve’s face in Corona’s world-famous font style, fusing together Constellation Brands’ two most recognized names.

“No one captures the fine life like Snoop Dogg, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer his wisdom anytime, anyplace,” said Corona’s Vice President of Brand Marketing, Alex Schultz. “We’re excited to bring Corona Extra and Snoop together once again for a unique collaboration to celebrate La Vida Más Fina.”

Now, where you can get one of these talking Snoop-branded beer sleeves? Unfortunately, the limited edition swag was only available through a now-expired promotion on Corona’s website. However, there’s always a chance they may one day return to the Corona store for public purchase.

Until then, the sleeves will likely become collector’s items, so keep your eyes glued to eBay if you missed your chance at last week’s sweepstakes.

In late 2020, Snoop became the official spokesperson of Corona Extra under a rumored $15 million sponsorship deal. Prior to that, he had professional partnerships with Corona's parent company, Constellation Brands. Constellation owns the Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth, which also distributes Snoop's official weed brand, Leafs by Snoop.

