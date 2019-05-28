Lil Pump Is Now the Face of Cannabis Brand “Smoke Unhappy”

Move over Post Malone , there’s a new Soundcloud rapper-turned-industry favorite getting into the California cannabis industry, and he’s ready to, well, esketit.

According to TMZ , Lil Pump, the Harvard Dropout rapper — famous for his multicolored hair, repetitive screaming, and love for all things intoxication — is the latest rapper to try his hands at the Golden State’s growing ganja market. In a new partnership with the cannabis brand “Smoke Unhappy,” Pump will act as a public-facing “smokesman,” product tester, as well as creative and marketing partner, with a salary and profit share in the new company.

To announce the brand, Smoke Unhappy released a press kit photo shoot featuring Pump perched atop a makeshift throne of vape cartridges in strains like Biscotti, Gelato, Pineapple Express, Wedding Cake, Zkittlez, and more. Each cart will have Pump’s signature frowning face graphic printed above the clear distillate.

For Smoke Unhappy founders Kamil Mizstal and Larry Chachko, the Lil Pump connection came organically, through mutual friend and iced-out celebrity stone setter, Eric The Jeweler. And while Mizstal and Chachko were originally planning to launch their pot brand in late 2018, they say the decision to wait for a celebrity spokesman, and the chance to collaborate with Pump, was well worth the wait.

As most of California’s cannabis industry continues to underwhelm when stacked up against the state’s lofty expectations, the side of the market focused on celebrity endorsement has thrived, with musicians like Willie Nelson , Snoop Dogg , Jenny Lewis , and Post Malone , comedians like Cheech & Chong , and media moguls like Whoopi Goldberg all branding their own legal weed products.

In addition to vape cartridges and flower available in licensed California dispensaries, Smoke Unhappy will sell hemp CBD balms and oils, grinders, apparel, and other smoking accessories that can be purchased around the world.



