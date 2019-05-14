NEWS
Down The Rabbit Hole: Rock Star Jenny Lewis Debuts Personalized Cannabis Strain
The Rilo Kiley frontwoman has joined the green rush with her new sativa-dominant strain, available in dispensaries across the Golden State.
Published on May 14, 2019

Jenny Lewis is a triple threat: an amazing musician with a dozen records under her belt, an acclaimed actress, and now, a ganjapreneur with her own personalized cannabis strain on California dispensary shelves.

According to Rolling Stone, the Rilo Kiley frontwoman has teamed up with Santa Barbara-based legal weed growers Glass House Farms for her first dive into the world of weed. Together, they’ve created a medium-strength sativa named “Down the Rabbit Hole” after the final track on her latest album, On The Line

As Glass House describes it, Down the Rabbit Hole is “a light Sour Diesel sativa with 16.3% THC content,” with lineage that can be traced back to seeds distributed at a Grateful Dead show in 1991.

Lewis will now join fellow musicians turned cannabis entrepreneurs Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, Post Malone, Ziggy Marley, and more. While California’s cannabis industry has been slow to generate the amount of sales and tax revenue once predicted, the state’s legal weed market is not lacking in celebrity. 

Down the Rabbit Hole is available now in five packs of half-gram pre-rolled joints across California at Glass House Farms’ retail partners.

Zach Harris
Zach Harris is a writer based in Philadelphia whose work has appeared on Noisey, First We Feast, and Jenkem Magazine. You can find him on Twitter @10000youtubes complaining about NBA referees.
