What Is Crumble Wax and How Do You Smoke It?
Why go with crumble wax when there are a handful of other concentrates available? Here’s why.
Published on April 4, 2019

Fans of cannabis concentrates are always on the look-out for more potency and more flavor. Where shatters and isolates may fall short in the taste category, crumble waxes deliver.

What Exactly Is Crumble Wax?

Crumble wax is a weed extract made through a similar process as shatter. To create either product, processors extract cannabis resin from the plant with a solvent such as butane. During the purging steps, manufacturers apply heat and vacuum filtration to remove the solvents.

To create crumble wax, processors simply use lower heats and longer vacuum times than they would when making shatter. The result is a drier, more delicate concentrate that resembles a honeycomb. Once the fragile honeycomb breaks apart, it becomes crumble wax.

With some legal weed producers scrambling to keep up with demand, why take the extra time to craft crumble?

Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado.
