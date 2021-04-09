Highs of Hemp: These Brands Are Making the Best Delta-8 THC Products on the Market

Image via

Everyone has limits. Some people have sky-high tolerances. Others stop after a single gummy. Does any of this sound familiar to you?

Delta-9 THC is the cannabis compound known for getting us lifted. CBD can promote general wellness, but it lacks delta-9’s heady effects. What if another compound offered an experience right in the middle? Something between getting higher than a cloud and feeling totally chill?

Something just right?

Well, we're happy to report that an ideal cannabinoid — outside of delta-9 and CBD — exists. Behold: delta-8 THC, the freshest cannabinoid from hemp to hit the market.

Delta-8 THC is similar to the delta-9 we all know and love. It lifts spirits, invites euphoria, and can help you destress after a long day. However, delta-8 is much more mellower than delta-9. For cannabis consumers who may feel dizziness, anxiety, or paranoia from too much delta-9, the answer may be delta-8.

Delta-8 is just as natural as delta-9, too. Whereas most delta-9 products come from dank weed, delta-8 comes from hemp . Besides its smoother ride compared to delta-9, it may be easier to get delta-8 in your state, as well.

Since delta-8 comes from hemp, people argue that it’s technically legal across the US. And they’re not wrong, considering delta-8 is a byproduct of the hemp plant, which the Farm Bill legalized in 2018. But as delta-8 becomes more and more popular — particularly in prohibitionist states — politicians are moving quickly to build regulations around its extraction and consumption. Some states don’t regulate delta-8 at all, while others do . So do your research! Know what your local cannabis laws say and make wise choices.

Regardless, delta-8 offers a whole new weeded experience for veteran and rookie consumers alike. If you’re sensitive to delta-9, you may find you’re functional while enjoying delta-8. Others may discover delta-8 gets them ripped harder than delta-9 because they haven’t yet developed a tolerance for delta-8.

If you love cannabis, you owe it to yourself to try delta-8 THC. It may change the way you get lit forever.





Indicaloud

Indicaloud , based in Milwaukee, develops high-quality, compliant, and consistent delta-8 products. Its premium hemp, combined with superior ingredients, delivers an unmatched experience for those looking to get their head in the clouds without the fog.

Derived from US grown hemp and tested to the highest standards, Indicaloud's delta-8 products are helping customers benefit from the plant in new ways. Indicaloud just released a new line of disposable vape pens, cartridges, concentrates, smokable hemp, candies, and gummies.

With the fan favorite chocolates coming in three different flavors (milk chocolate, peanut butter, and salted caramel), Indicaloud offers an edible to meet everyone's taste buds. They also offer both Indica and Sativa cartridges in Cantaloupe Haze, Strawberry Cough, Bubba Kush, and Sherbert Queen flavors. And they’re compatible with most vape pens!

Indicaloud has also recently welcomed pre-rolls, flower, and diamonds to their roster of products providing users every method of consumption to meet varying preferences. If you’re a regular user, Indicaloud also takes the hassle out of ordering with their monthly subscription package saving you time, money, and the headache of logistics.

Check out products, pricing, and more at indicaloud.com .

Eighty Six Brand

Eighty Six is your one-stop shop for premium delta-8 THC products in a variety of mouthwatering flavors. Their delta-8 vape cartridges are third-party lab tested and designed to help elevate your mind in record time, providing a positive, uplifting high that keeps you in control. With competitive pricing, you can order our entire range of delta-8 THC products online to find the perfect strain that’ll keep you coming back for more.

For more information, visit: eightysixbrand.com

Gummy Joy!

Gummy Joy! produces exclusively delta-8 and CBD gummies perfect for improving mood, behavior, perspective, and elevation. They are dedicated to bringing you superior gummy products made from premium quality, US-grown hemp extract.

Gummy Joy!’s philosophy is simple : It is to make the best tasting gummies that allow you to feel your best. Even though Gummy Joy! is a fun and tasty experience, they mean business when it comes to producing high quality products that make you feel good. Gummy Joy! operates an FDA-registered food-grade facility, following stringent Good Manufacturing Practices. All gummies and hemp extract are made in-house in Milwaukee, WI, the business is operated by two brothers. Gummy Joy! gummies are available online at GummyJoy.Com or across the country in numerous CBD shops and dispensaries.

For more information, visit: gummyjoy.com

Galactic Greens

Strap in and prepare for lift off with Galactic Greens’ cosmic chronic!

Galactic Greens offers a variety of premium hemp-based products that are out of this world! Our potent 1g oil cartridges contain 95 percent delta-8 THC with incredible flavors such as Sour Space Candy, Banana Kush, Tangerine Haze, and more!

You can also explore the inner and outer workings of the universe with Galactic Greens gummies! Each gummy packs 25mg of delta-8 in every bite!”

Visit thegalacticgreens.com and enjoy 10 percent off your first order!

Moonwlkr

Moonwlkr continues to push the limits with delta-8 THC, a cannabinoid found in the hemp plant.

Delta-8-THC is chemically different from delta-9-THC (marijuana), but only by a few atomic bonds. Because of this, it still offers a potent high that we know you’ll love, without the paranoia and anxiety effects many users describe having with traditional marijuana.

There is one other MAJOR difference, though. Delta-8, since it is derived from hemp, is federally legal because of the 2018 Farm Bill and Moonwlkr ships to almost all states!

Moonwlkr has been on our radar over the past few months, as their loyal following continues to grow exponentially, carving out their niche in an industry that we see no signs of slowing down (so long as it stays legal of course!).

Now isn’t the time to sleep on delta-8. And as far as Moonwlkr goes, you’ll be hard-pressed to find gummies that taste this good and deliver the high we know you’re searching for.

A must-have for the 4/20 holiday.

Their customer service is top-notch, too, and their social presence is taking the industry by storm! A+ in our book.

To keep up to date with new products and discounts, as well as any news and information on Delta 8, head on over to @MoonwlkrTHC and give the guys and gals over there a follow.

For more information, visit: moonwlkr.com

Goodekind

Goodekind, a woman and minority-owned social enterprise that focuses on creating organically grown and consciously sourced hemp products, has released a new product line consisting of non-GMO, organic, and vegan delta-8 THC gummies. They come in four flavors: Watermelon Thump, Blind Lemon, Blazed Berries, and Peach Pie.

Unlike the majority of delta-8 gummies on the market which are made with unnatural dyes and unhealthy ingredients, Goodekind's gummies are made with clean and natural ingredients. The gummies are easy to consume and deliver a consistent effect.

Each gummy consists of 20 mg delta-8 THC, with a total of 200 mg or 600 mg delta-8 THC per container, making it easy for consumers to control their dose. The 200 mg option contains 10 individually flavored gummies for $35, while the 600 mg option contains 30 mixed flavor gummies for $90. Goodekind is proud of the eco-friendly nature of the 600 mg option, as it comes in a lightweight mylar bag. All of Goodekind's packaging is recyclable and reusable, but the weight of the packaging is heavy, so offering the gummies in a mylar bag reduces weight which reduces carbon emissions when shipped.

For more information, visit: goodekind.com

My Delta Eight

Online ∆8THC retailer MyDeltaEight.com is proud to partner with Delta 8 Pharma Grade to offer their premium ∆8THC infused pre-rolls at a special introductory price. These king-sized pre-rolls sit on the scale at 1gram of premium indoor CBD flower and 100mg of hemp-derived ∆8THC.

This is a perfect size for several microdoses in one pre-roll. With six different flavors to choose from, you can bet you'll find your favorite. The flavors are from hemp-derived terpenes, and are Blueberry Yum Yum, Maui Waui, Green Crack, Strawberry OG, Forbidden Fruit, and Mochi. Every one of these sticks is unique both in flavor and effects, and they ship in a convenient resealable and crush resistant "doob tube" that ensures a premium experience upon delivery. All 6 flavors now available at MyDeltaEight.com

For more information, visit: mydeltaeight.com

**This post was made in partnership with the brands on this list.