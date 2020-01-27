Oscar Nominees Will Be Gifted Luxury Weed Edibles at 92nd Academy Awards

[UPDATE: The original version of this post stated that the nominees would receive non-infused versions of Coda Signature's edibles. That was true last year, but this year nominees will instead receive a certificate for a private infused edibles tasting led by Coda's head chocolatier. The post was also revised to reflect that Distinctive Assets is not affiliated with the Academy of the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.]

When the cannabis industry can give back at Hollywood’s lavish Academy Awards, you know the times truly are a-changin’.

Coda Signature — a Colorado-based edibles company known for its unique, complex flavor combinations devised by French-trained chocolatier Lauren Gockley — is gifting some of its award-winning treats to the most popular nominees at the 92nd Academy Awards. Some of those names include Brad Pitt , Cynthia Erivo, Martin Scorcese, Quentin Tarantino, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie , and Adam Driver.

The "Everyone Wins" gift bags, which are not affilitated with nor endorsed by the Academy, will be provided by the marketing firm Distinctive Assets, Westword reported. The gift bags will also include other luxury items such as first-class vacation packages and high-end jewelry.

Founded in 2015, Coda Signature’s chocolates won First Place at Colorado’s High Times 2016 Cannabis Cup in the Best Edible category, despite having been in operation for only a few months. Since then, the company has consistently won awards for its chocolate bars and truffles, which include unconventional but best-selling flavors such as Fire & Orange, Tiramisu, Juniper Lemon, and Burnt Caramel. Surprisingly, one of the company’s most popular chocolate bars could appeal to even the most down-to-earth average Joe: Coffee & Doughnuts.

Due to the laws in California , where the 92nd Academy Awards is being held, Coda Signature cannot provide THC-infused chocolates to the nominees. Instead, the luxury gift bags will contain a certificate for a "one-of-a-kind Cannabis-Infused Chocolate Culinary Experience worth $10,000," a press release noted. The experience will include an infused edibles tasting at the nominee's private residence led by none other than Coda's dessert artist, Lauren Gockley herself.

“It’s an honor to bring the nominees a curated culinary experience that celebrates creative artistry at its finest,” Gockley said, according to the press release. “At Coda Signature, we strive to be the best of the cannabis industry, and we’re excited to recognize the best of the film industry.”