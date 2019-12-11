Brad Pitt Says He Spent the ‘90s “Smoking Weed and Hiding” From Hollywood

Celebrities, they’re just like us!
In a new interview with the New York Times, Hollywood mega-star Brad Pitt said that he turned to cannabis and isolation in the 1990’s to avoid the stress and pressure of his leading man status.
“I spent most of the ’90s hiding out and smoking pot,” Pitt, now 55, told the Times. “I was too uncomfortable with all the attention.”
Pitt kicked off the last decade of the 20th century with small parts in movies like True Romance, where he played a perpetually stoned “guy on the couch,” but quickly evolved to starring roles in blockbuster films like Se7en, Meet Joe Black, and Fight Club.
Brad isn’t the only A-list star to come clean about past or current pot use, either. California’s biggest cash crop has also attracted musicians like Fiona Apple, actors like Jennifer Aniston, and an entire new class of business-minded celebrity ganjapreneurs.
