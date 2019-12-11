Brad Pitt Says He Spent the ‘90s “Smoking Weed and Hiding” From Hollywood

Celebrities, they’re just like us!

In a new interview with the New York Times , Hollywood mega-star Brad Pitt said that he turned to cannabis and isolation in the 1990’s to avoid the stress and pressure of his leading man status.

“I spent most of the ’90s hiding out and smoking pot,” Pitt, now 55, told the Times . “I was too uncomfortable with all the attention.”

Pitt kicked off the last decade of the 20th century with small parts in movies like True Romance, where he played a perpetually stoned “guy on the couch,” but quickly evolved to starring roles in blockbuster films like Se7en, Meet Joe Black, and Fight Club.

Through that transition, Pitt said that he found solace in weed and solidarity, but eventually kicked his frequent pot smoking once he had a self-realization and discovered that he had "got to a place where I was aware that I was imprisoning myself." It has also been rumored that Brad's love for weed was a point of contention in his failed marriage to Angelina Jolie.

In the years since, Brad has kept his Hollywood star lit at the highest level, and now prefers socializing over getting stoned solo. That said, he still finds time to joke about his joint rolling skills and history with hash. In a 2009 interview with HBO talk show host Bill Maher, Pitt said that he was a professional when it came to twisting up cones.

Brad isn’t the only A-list star to come clean about past or current pot use, either. California’s biggest cash crop has also attracted musicians like Fiona Apple , actors like Jennifer Aniston , and an entire new class of business-minded celebrity ganjapreneurs .