Oscar Nominees Will Receive Weed Chocolate in Their Swag Bags This Year

Every year, Oscar nominees receive a swag bag unlike any other at the fabled ceremony. While this year’s goodies include a $10,000 spa treatment and a private “phobia relief” session with a “phobia expert,” the 25 nominees in acting and directing will also be gifted something greener.

For the first time in the nine-decade history of the Academy Awards, the gilded gift bag will include cannabis-infused chocolate truffles — The Crescendo Collection, made by Coda Signature. The edibles won first prize at a past edition of the High Times Cannabis Cup, and they come in three flavors — burnt caramel, earl grey, and juniper lemon — with each individual chocolate containing 10mg of THC.

The gift bags are put together by a company called Distinctive Assets, and the founder told The Telegraph , “This year, we are so excited about the legalization of cannabis in California so we will be including a number of items in that category.” He added that due to adult-use cannabis regulations, the company is “treading lightly this year as we dip our toe into those waters."

The nominees will also receive cannabis-infused skin care topicals, as well as a free membership at Los Angeles’ inaugural cannabis social club — which is yet to open.

For an event as boring as the Academy Awards, this is welcomed news. While it remains to be seen if Hollywood’s finest will consume their ganja gifts during the actual ceremony, our minds are reeling at how a fully Stoned Oscars might unfold.