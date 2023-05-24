Hulk Hogan Is Gearing Up to Bring New Weed Line to Market

Imagine via

WWE pro wrestler Hulk Hogan is launching his own wellness-focused cannabis line in partnership with Carma HoldCo, the company behind “ Tyson 2.0 ” and “ Ric Flair Drip .”

Like many, many pro athletes before him, Hogan discovered the anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing powers of cannabis during his own personal recovery voyage. The 69-year-old wrestler, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, joined the WWE back in 1983 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. But over the course of his storied 35-year career, Bollea sustained dozens of injuries to his hips, back, and wrists, leaving him in constant, daily pain.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports , Hogan said that cannabis "definitely helped me because… the slow walk back from the prescription drugs ended with me downing the Tylenol and the Advil and Aleve's and finally even that wasn't working for me. As I moved away from that and got into the CBD world, it really changed the game from my sleep to the inflammation, the way my wrists and my joints hurt, across the board, it helped me with my health."

“In the last 10 years I've had 28 surgeries—it's just been insane," Hogan said, according to Yahoo! "And from everything I've been through, you know, the pain and the inflammation and the prescriptions that doctors would give you, that whole training, prayers, and eat your vitamins kind of got rattled a little bit.... I feel better than I've ever felt at 69 years old. I feel like I'm 25 again."

Now, Hogan is hoping to help others experience that same vitality. The wrestler just announced that he will be partnering with Carma HoldCo, a cannabis company that sells products in 40 US states and 17 countries. The partnership is especially apt, as Carma HoldCo has already partnered with Hulk's fellow WWE champion Ric Flair as well as heavyweight champ Mike Tyson for his popular “Tyson 2.0” brand.

"When I saw what Ric and Mike were doing, I instantly wanted to get on the team because you use CBD for energy, for sleep, for fitness -- it just made sense,” he told TMZ . “It's a logical extension of where I already was but this is the safe way to approach things instead of that wild card way of doctor's prescription stuff. It just didn't make sense anymore."

Hogan and Carma HoldCo announced their new partnership in a recent press release , but details are otherwise pretty light at this point. Hogan has been appointed Chief Brand Officer of the new product line, which will include CBD and THC products along with functional (in other words, non-psychedelic) mushrooms. The new product line, which has yet to be named, will apparently focus on health and wellness rather than recreational pot products.

"I think it's something that would help the WWE, the wrestlers right now, especially now with as hard as they're running,” Hogan said, according to Benzinga . “They're tearing their bodies up and working really hard. So I'm really excited about this."