WWE Legend Ric Flair Just Launched an Online Weed Delivery “Drip Boutique”

Pro-wrestling icon Ric Flair has just rolled out an online weed delivery store, the Ric Flair Drip Boutique.

Stoners across California can access Ric’s Boutique to order exclusive bangin’ bud bundles, offered nowhere else. The bundles include Drip Flair, Blunt Man, and Flower Forever.

"Cannabis is very important to me," Ric told MERRY JANE. "It elevates the mind and heals the body. As a champion, I have climbed to the highest highs. And I'm going to keep on going! My new store in California, Ric Flair Drip Boutique makes it easier than ever to share the benefits of cannabis with my fans."

The store can be accessed on the web or through iOS and Android apps. Frequent shopping or referrals can rack up rewards points, which can be traded in for a special Roll Up Kit or even meeting the man, the myth, the legend himself in the flesh! Wooooo!

Dedicated customers who collect enough points to meet Slick Ric will get their weed delivered by him personally, straight from his limo. What other flair would we expect from the man known as Limousine Ridin’?

To hit up the Ric Flair Boutique, click here.

This article was created in partnership with Ric Flair Boutique.