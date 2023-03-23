CULTURE
WWE Legend Ric Flair Just Launched an Online Weed Delivery “Drip Boutique”
AD
Nature Boy is making it even easier for fans to get their hands (and lungs) on his celebrity weed brand.
Published on March 23, 2023

Pro-wrestling icon Ric Flair has just rolled out an online weed delivery store, the Ric Flair Drip Boutique.

Stoners across California can access Ric’s Boutique to order exclusive bangin’ bud bundles, offered nowhere else. The bundles include Drip Flair, Blunt Man, and Flower Forever. 

"Cannabis is very important to me," Ric told MERRY JANE. "It elevates the mind and heals the body. As a champion, I have climbed to the highest highs. And I'm going to keep on going! My new store in California, Ric Flair Drip Boutique makes it easier than ever to share the benefits of cannabis with my fans." 

1679505007081_ric-clair-boutique.jpg

The store can be accessed on the web or through iOS and Android apps. Frequent shopping or referrals can rack up rewards points, which can be traded in for a special Roll Up Kit or even meeting the man, the myth, the legend himself in the flesh! Wooooo!

Dedicated customers who collect enough points to meet Slick Ric will get their weed delivered by him personally, straight from his limo. What other flair would we expect from the man known as Limousine Ridin’?

1679505436615_1678981528786_E8893950-056B-4410-BE0E-A01129117495.png

To hit up the Ric Flair Boutique, click here

This article was created in partnership with Ric Flair Boutique.

CELEBRITY CANNABIS BRANDS
MERRY JANE Staff
FOLLOW
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE