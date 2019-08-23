CULTURE
The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 27: Two Reefer Rivals Become Best Buds
Weed Dude's nemesis is back, but he's not out for blood. In this week's comic, we get the real story about why the evil scientist has it in for our hemp hero!
Published on August 23, 2019

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the last installment of our series, Weed Dude and his canna-crew held NYC's lawmakers captive in order to discuss legalization. And, naturally, he got them stoned as shit. But right as they were about to figure out how to pass an adult-use bill — the evil scientist returned! And in the form of an amorphous sewer blob!

In this week's comic — Volume 27! — we get the real story about why the evil scientist wants to stop Weed Dude. And it turns out it has nothing to do with hating weed.

How does Weed Dude get his nemesis to open up? By smoking a fatty, of course! Some real pot progress is made in this edition. But is legalization right around the corner? There's only one way to find out...

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment of the comic here.

1566590276539_weed_vol_27_pg1_merry.jpg


1566590301011_weed_vol_27_pg2_merry.jpg


1566590316936_weed_vol_27_pg3_merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
