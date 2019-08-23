The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 27: Two Reefer Rivals Become Best Buds

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the last installment of our series, Weed Dude and his canna-crew held NYC's lawmakers captive in order to discuss legalization. And, naturally, he got them stoned as shit. But right as they were about to figure out how to pass an adult-use bill — the evil scientist returned! And in the form of an amorphous sewer blob!

In this week's comic — Volume 27! — we get the real story about why the evil scientist wants to stop Weed Dude. And it turns out it has nothing to do with hating weed.

How does Weed Dude get his nemesis to open up? By smoking a fatty, of course! Some real pot progress is made in this edition. But is legalization right around the corner? There's only one way to find out...

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment of the comic here.









Follow Mike Diana on Instagram