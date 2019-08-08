The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 26: Getting Anti-Pot Politicians High as Shit

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the last installment of our series, Weed Dude and his canna-crew kidnapped the suits and squares who run New York's government in order to discuss how to best approach legalizing the plant. After all, sometimes you have to break laws to inspire new laws...

So in this week's edition, the marijuana meeting of the minds goes down after Weed Dude forces the politicians to engage in a bluntstorm, so to speak. In other words, he gets the lawmakers as high as humanly possible so they can understand the wonders of weed, and subsequently figure out how to get an adult-use bill back in the legislature.

But right as the politicians and potheads start making progress, they're interrupted by none other than the evil scientist!

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment of the series here.









Follow Mike Diana on Instagram