The High Life of Weed Dude Vol. 26: Getting Anti-Pot Politicians High as Shit
In this week's edition of our comic, Weed Dude and the politicians he kidnapped engage in a marijuana meeting of the minds. How do you legalize weed? Get the lawmakers stoned.
Published on August 8, 2019

Welcome back to The High Life of Weed Dude, a pot picaresque about an anthropomorphic weed plant who's forced to leave his cannabis garden due to a chemtrail raid by the government. After getting booted from his farm, the humanlike herb moves to NYC to start selling ganja — which, of course, he can grow off his own body.

In the last installment of our series, Weed Dude and his canna-crew kidnapped the suits and squares who run New York's government in order to discuss how to best approach legalizing the plant. After all, sometimes you have to break laws to inspire new laws... 

So in this week's edition, the marijuana meeting of the minds goes down after Weed Dude forces the politicians to engage in a bluntstorm, so to speak. In other words, he gets the lawmakers as high as humanly possible so they can understand the wonders of weed, and subsequently figure out how to get an adult-use bill back in the legislature. 

But right as the politicians and potheads start making progress, they're interrupted by none other than the evil scientist! 

Dig into the dank visual feast below, created by the inimitable Mike Diana. And for more on the series, re-visit the previous installment of the series here.

1565298428774_weed_vol_26_pg1_merry.jpg


1565298447578_weed_vol_26_pg2_merry.jpg


1565298491792_weed_vol_26_pg3_merry.jpg

Follow Mike Diana on Instagram

Mike Diana
Mike Diana is an underground cartoonist and cult hero whose been self-publishing work since the late ‘80s. He is the first person to receive a criminal conviction in the United States for artistic obscenity. Visit http://mikedianacomix.com/ for more of his art.
