The Feel-Good 15: Here Are the Best CBD Oil Brands of Right Now

CBD. The revolution sparked by those three little letters has rocked the world on a massive scale. Scientific data makes it clear that CBD can aid with ailments ranging from anxiety to arthritis to helping users think more clearly and approach life’s edges from a place of enhanced mellowness.

CBD oil has become so ubiquitous, however, that the sheer scope of claims and product options has overwhelmed the marketplace. At present, it can seem confusing, exhausting, and even stress-inducing.

Thankfully, you can chill, dear readers. MERRY JANE is here to guide you through the CBD superhighway by shouting out the brands we believe deliver the most effective products that make good on the glorious potential of what hemp’s done for humanity again.

So, let’s ease into our Feel Good 15: MERRY JANE’s picks for the top CBD oil brands right this moment.

Penguin CBD

When it comes to absolutely safe, potent, affordable, and all-around best-in-class CBD oil, Penguin tops the pecking order — hands down and beaks up.

Made in Oregon from sustainably grown hemp on a zero-pesticides, USDA-certified farm, Penguin’s extracts come in their classic mint and citrus. The company also just released a series of new flavors including strawberry and cookies and cream. And what's great is that all of their products contain 0 percent THC. They taste fantastic and, more importantly, they work fast, fully, reliably, and with the precise effects they promise.

You won’t get high, but we’ve consistently found that Penguin products will boost your balance and pleasantly part your mental clouds to let CBD’s sunshine vibes all the way in — every time.

Penguin CBD oil gets MERRY JANE’s most reverent praise: This real-deal product line is great to start with and keep coming back to for all your CBD needs. You already trust MERRY JANE, and now you know you can trust Penguin CBD, too.

Verma Farms

Say aloha to Hawaii’s most primo maker of CBD. Verma’s all-natural products conjure the spirit of the islands. They calmly envelop you with mind, body, and spirit alignment, much like the way a warm breeze through Honolulu’s vast flora wraps you in its arms.

PureKana

PureKana is committed to absolute premium-quality CBD products at supremely affordable prices, and this Arizona company impressively makes good on that promise. Praised everywhere from Forbes to Yahoo News to LA Weekly, PureKana can now add MERRY JANE to its roster of endorsements.

Medterra

Medterra is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority and approaches CBD as a whole-life undertaking. In addition to creating top-notch CBD, Medterra focuses on pairing users with the product that most properly fits their needs. Check them out and try on their oils for size.

Joy Organics

Billing itself as the “world’s premier line of family-friendly CBD products,” Joy Organics stresses “radical transparency” that emphasizes the care and expertise going into the creation of their goods. Joy Organics’ CBD oil is proof positive that this approach is yielding positive results.

Charlotte's Web

The motto of the popular CBD manufacturer Charlotte’s Web says a lot: “Trust Earned Naturally.” The phrase implies that customers have come to believe in Charlotte’s Web. People can rely on knowing that the business is rooted, like their hemp, in organic truth. The company is time tested, too, as it’s one of the oldest CBD brands in the game.

Green Roads

Travel with Green Roads to arrive at the promise land of CBD bliss. The company’s CBD oils feature safe, strong, pharmacist-formulated proprietary formulations that you can count on continuously.

NuLeaf Naturals

For its CBD oils, NuLeaf Naturals utilizes whole plant extracts grown on sustainable organic farms in Colorado. NuLeaf’s simplicity is its strength: Whole materials holistically harvested that create a wholly rewarding CBD experience.

CBD Pure

Growing certified organic hemp in Colorado, and guaranteeing authenticity in every aspect of its products, CBD Pure is a major presence in CBD oils, and rightly so. The company earns the right to call itself CBD Pure.

CBDistillery

CBDistillery prides itself on “gimmick-free CBD,” distancing itself from ludicrous and counterproductive applications of CBD and laser-focusing on value and wellness. That mission really is no gimmick, and neither are CBDistellery’s oils.

Social CBD

As the product line of Sential Wellness, which bills itself as “the world’s largest producer of CBD nutraceuticals,” Social CBD is very much in the big leagues of hemp-derived wellness products. The good news is that Social CBD, particularly when it comes CBD oil, is an all-star player.

Premium Jane

MERRY JANE gives big ups to Premium Jane — and not just because we share a second name in common. The Scottsdale-based organization is hands-on in the development and manufacture of its materials. But, the company is also elegant in the way it presents how dependable its CBD oil is.

Fab CBD

A multi-tiered operation, Fab CBD also incorporates Fab Nutrition and Fab Pets. On top of providing ace CBD oil, Fab is also charity-minded, actively donating to and participating with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. So, there are all kinds of ways to feel good with Fab CBD.

Royal CBD

Royal CBD renders their full-spectrum products exclusively from 100 percent organic materials extracted with precision in aiming for potency and purity. The result is a line that backs up the company’s advice, “Don’t go average, go Royal.”

Balance CBD

The name sounds plain, but the product’s effects make it outstanding. Balance CBD is a collaboration between competitive athlete and Cara Thien and renowned physician Dr. Manpreet Bajwa. The yin-yang nature of that core partnership is reflected in Balance CBD products that are, indeed, remarkably balanced.

