Talking Pros & Cons of Always Being Logged On With the “Queens of the Stoned Age”

Is winter getting you down? It’s not unusual — around 5 percent of adults suffer from seasonal affective disorder (also known as SAD), with women experiencing SAD symptoms four times more often than men. Unfortunately, this disparity exists the rest of year as well: women are generally twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with depression.

So what are women to do? On this episode, MERRY JANE’s managing editor Mira Gonzalez convenes a braintrust of brilliant female minds to probe one of our era’s major sources of psychological pain: social media. With the help of Tasbeeh Herwees and Crissy Milazzo — both writers who are admittedly always logged on — the queens break down all the ways that social media shapes and confuses our perception of ourselves and others, while still being too addictive to delete for good.

After passing around a blunt and some vape pens from our friends at Green Angels, Mira, Crissy, and Tasbeeh talk about their first social media accounts (remember Neopets?), how “Twitter is a support group that doesn’t help anybody,” and the difficulties that arise from dating men with bad posts. After discussing being traumatized by the early days of the internet, as well as modern resources for protecting one’s mental health (see Crissy’s online list of affordable therapists nationwide), the ladies find they’ve perhaps overmedicated on premo marijuana and have left their cares by the wayside. Weed: it works!

So don’t be shy: kick back, relax, and get woke with the freshest ep of Queens of the Stoned Age — the days of marijuana mansplaining are over.

