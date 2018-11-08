Meet the Green Angels Bringing Premium Pot to L.A. on “Queens of the Stoned Age”

Are you a woman with a fondness for the sweet leaf, but are tired of dealing with weird dudes to buy it? Or have you ever thought about selling it yourself, but worried about your security in situations with strange customers? If you said yes to either of these questions, Green Angels may have the ganja-fueled solution for you.

On the latest episode of Queens of the Stoned Age, our series on women and weed, intrepid host and MERRY JANE’s managing editor Mira Gonzalez burns bud and talks life in the cannabis industry with D, the founder of Green Angels — a premium marijuana delivery service currently launching across California. By employing almost entirely women and maintaining an invite-only client base, Green Angels offers a pot-purchasing experience that’s safe, fun, and high quality, while also empowering women to become full-fledged ganjapreneurs in their own right. The Green Angels are basically the Avon ladies of legal weed, and D is the marijuana mastermind behind the scenes.

These queens toke up some of Green Angels’ perfect product and talk D’s past life as a child model in Tokyo, her days as a teenage trimmer in the marijuana mecca of Humboldt County, and the difficulties of posting about pot online — which led D to develop her own social network-slash-mobile delivery service for both dank content and cannabis, now known as Green Angels. D shares her wisdom on the skills needed to make bank in marijuana, as well as the ways selling weed legally may be riskier than when it was still sold under the table. She also makes a genius recommendation for tolerance breaks: just smoke CBD-only flower!

</p>

So don’t be shy: kick back, relax, and get woke with the freshest ep of Queens of the Stoned Age — the days of marijuana mansplaining are over.

You can sign up for deliveries via the Green Angels’ website if you’re in Los Angeles, and be sure to follow them on Instagram.