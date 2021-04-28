Shroom Gummies: What Are the Benefits of Consuming Psilocybin Mushrooms This Way?

Ah, shroom gummies. The new infused-treat taking over the underground.

Throughout most of North America, you can walk into any legal hemp store or adult-use dispensary and snag a bag of tasty cannabis-infused gummies. But if you're willing to do a bit of online sleuthing, you can also score yourself a wide variety of not-quite-legal edibles, including shroom gummy edibles.

Much like CBD, THC, or Delta-8-THC gummies, shroom gummies are gelatinous sugary treats that are infused with specific doses of psilocybin. These gummies are popping up all over the underground drug market these days, but why would you choose a processed candy over a bag of natural-grown magic mushrooms?

For one, the taste. Natural, dried Psilocybe cubensis mushrooms are not exactly prized for their flavor or texture, and many people even suffer from a brief bout of nausea after consuming them. Psychonauts have dreamed up dozens of ways to mask the taste of dried shrooms, including teas, tinctures, and even grilled cheese sandwiches , but shroom gummies provide a simple new alternative. Added sugar and natural flavors can make these edibles a far more palatable experience than choking down dried fungus, and they are also less likely to induce nausea.

Dosage is another good reason to opt for gummies. With natural-grown boomers, it's hard to tell exactly how much psilocybin is contained in each individual mushroom. But each individual shroom gummy is infused with a specific dose of psilocybin, helping you zero in on your ideal dose. These products are often sold in packages of 100mg per edible for microdosing, or one gram per gummy for full-on psychedelic exploration.

A simple web search will turn up dozens of websites where you can score some of these exciting new gummies. Many of these products can be bought from online Canadian retailers that also sell legal weed and hemp products. And a brave journey into the Darknet via an anonymous Tor browser can turn up an even wider selection of magic mushroom delicacies.

Buying shroom gummies online is not without its risks, though. Some US cities have decriminalized psilocybin and other natural psychedelics, but for the most part, getting caught with a pack of shroom edibles in your mailbox can land you in jail. And since these products are illegal, there are no regulations ensuring their safety. Unscrupulous black market manufacturers could skimp on the psilocybin, or even include harmful additives into the mix.

The good news is that you can make your own psilocybin edibles in the comfort of your own home. There are a wide variety of recipes online, but the simplest methods involve grinding up dried mushrooms and adding them to a standard gelatin dessert mix. With a little more effort, you can expand this concept to include gummy worms, lollipops, or even fruit roll-ups . The sky's the limit!