Oregon Is Already Making Moves to Regulate Magic Mushrooms for Psychedelic Therapy

With last month’s election, Oregon became the first state to legalize psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic purposes in licensed facilities by voting in favor of Measure 109 . That’s cool.

Now, the governor is assembling an advisory board to facilitate the state’s magic mushroom program, and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is enabling members of the public to apply for positions on the team. That’s even cooler.

Gov. Kate Brown is seeking 14 to 16 qualified advisors to assess “available scientific studies and research on the safety and efficacy of psilocybin in treating mental health conditions” and thereby make recommendations regarding the “requirements, specifications and guidelines for providing psilocybin services.”

Before you rush to submit your credentials, however, do consider that OHA is specifically (although, not exclusively) looking to fill the spots with medical doctors, psychologists, public health authorities, accredited scientific researchers, and representatives of state agencies such as OHA policy councils or the state Department of Justice.

Other individuals who are being encouraged to apply for the mushroom board are experienced experts in the areas of ethnobotany, mycology, psychopharmacology and/or psychedelic harm reduction, as well as representatives of Indian tribes and any government agent “who has experience working with the system developed and maintained by the commission… for tracking the transfer of marijuana items.”

According to the rules laid out by Measure 109, OHA has two years to establish “a long-term strategic plan for ensuring that psilocybin services will become and remain a safe, accessible and affordable therapeutic option for all persons 21 years of age and older in [Oregon] for whom psilocybin may be appropriate.”

Sam Chapman , who successfully managed the Measure 109 campaign to legalization, said of the board set-up, “This is the beginning of the two-year process to ensure that Oregon creates a safe, effective and equitable psilocybin therapy program that effectively addresses the needs of Oregonians who are suffering from depression and anxiety. I look forward to working with the governor, legislature and the Oregon Health Authority to ensure that the therapy is affordable and that those who need it have access.”