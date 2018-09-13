Senior Citizens Celebrate the Healing Powers of Pot at This Oakland Social Club

Marijuana is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about senior citizens, but there’s an increasingly large segment of America's over-65 population that not only supports, but regularly uses cannabis. Senior citizens are actually the fastest-growing demographic among marijuana users today, thanks to the expanding number of states that have recently legalized medical or recreational cannabis use. And given the number of medications often prescribed to seniors, a number of them are seeking alternatives to pharmaceutical drugs.

In Oakland, California, a group of 420-friendly seniors have established a monthly social club, where they gather to socialize, share tips and experiences with new cannabis products, and smoke some weed, of course! Join Healing Powers host Mareesa Stertz as she visits the East Bay Senior Cannabis Social Club to talk with group members, patient advocates, medical practitioners, and educators who are helping to spread the positive word about senior citizens and marijuana. After all, you’re never too old to try something new!