Cleansing With Kambo: How Some Are Embracing the Healing Powers of Frog Medicine

While you may have heard of ayahuasca or other psychedelic practices originating from south of the border, there’s one such medicine growing in popularity that yields no hallucinogenic effects at all — but will make you vomit repeatedly. The skin secretion of the phyllomedusa bicolor tree frog, more widely renown as kambo, has been reportedly used by residents of the Amazon rainforest to purge their bodies of toxins and disease. Today in the U.S., people are using kambo to treat physical ailments such as autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, as well as emotional challenges like anxiety and depression.