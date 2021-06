While many psychedelic adventurers have had both good and bad trips on “magic mushrooms” a.k.a. psilocybe cubensis, new research is demonstrating that these powerful fungi could be key to treating mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and substance abuse disorders. However these little ‘shrooms are still illegal as a Schedule I substance in the U.S. despite growing evidence of their medicinal benefits, but not so in the Netherlands.

Join Healing Powers host Mareesa Stertz in Holland as she meets with psychedelic practitioner Oliver Martin, who combines psilocybin mushrooms with herbs like Syrian Rue containing MAO inhibitors — some of nature’s most powerful antidepressants. Consumed together, these ingredients form a strongly hallucinatory medicine popularly known as “psilohuasca,” with effects purported to go far beyond those of magic mushrooms alone.

Mareesa seeks a trip that will soothe her overactive mind and anxiety, and after ingesting this psychedelic potion, she takes a “tour of the universe,” witnessing the “underlying building blocks of creation.” Whoa. But does the experience yield any benefits for her day-to-day mental health? Watch the third episode of Healing Powers now and find out...

For more information on psilohuasca, we recommend psilohuasca.com, and be sure to catch up on the first and second parts of Healing Powers while you're at it — there's a wild world of new medicine out there!