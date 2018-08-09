CULTURE
At Weed for Warriors, Military Veterans Harness the Healing Powers of Marijuana
Former soldiers share their experiences using cannabis to treat the traumas of military service with Mareesa Stertz in the first episode of “Healing Powers.”
Published on August 9, 2018

According to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs, former military service members are more than twice as likely to die by suicide than civilians. After returning to life at home, veterans are often beset by psychiatric conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, as well as painful physical injuries — and they’re frequently prescribed large quantities of pharmaceuticals to cope with such ailments. These cocktails of drugs are increasingly leading to overmedication and severe side effects, including even further deterioration of mental and physical health.

MERRY JANE Staff
FOLLOW
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
