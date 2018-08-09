At Weed for Warriors, Military Veterans Harness the Healing Powers of Marijuana

According to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs, former military service members are more than twice as likely to die by suicide than civilians. After returning to life at home, veterans are often beset by psychiatric conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, as well as painful physical injuries — and they’re frequently prescribed large quantities of pharmaceuticals to cope with such ailments. These cocktails of drugs are increasingly leading to overmedication and severe side effects, including even further deterioration of mental and physical health.