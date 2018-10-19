Kodie Shane Talks Lobsters for Thanksgiving and Teaches Us to Roll a Backwoods

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up with Atlanta-based rapper and singer Kodie Shane. Sponsored by the fine folks at KandyPens vapes and Swami Select, we sparked things off with a joint of sun-grown ganja and some play time with Shane’s canine companion, Baby. After discussing dog training goals, 4/20 birthdays, and musical inspiration, we took a deep dive into Kodie’s Instagram, where we found stories of a baby nephew coming home with $20,000, performing in the rain at Philadelphia’s annual Made In America festival, kicking it with Young M.A, and more.

After finishing up our Instagram stalker segment, we twisted up a Backwoods to celebrate Canadian legalization and checked out the hottest stories smoking in Roll the News, including a look at the skateboard industry's foray into the world of legal weed and multiple polls indicating that Americans support cannabis reform at the highest rates ever. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where a look at Kodie’s Scorpio chart revealed her horrible eating schedule and her thick skin. For more Kodie Shane, keep your ear to the street for her new single this week, catch her at ComplexCon next month, and get ready for her upcoming album, Young Heart Throb, coming soon.

