Charlize Theron Says Weed Turns Seth Rogen Into a Genius

While the dumb-stoner stereotype remains popular in the public’s imagination, true tokers know the truth: weed makes us smarter , not dumber.

How do we know this is true? Because Charlize Theron said so.

While promoting her new rom-com flick, Long Shot , on last night’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Rogen’s legendary levels of pot use came up. She started off by noting that Rogen, who co-produced the film and stars in it, got through creative blocks by burning some herb.

“Then it was off the rails?” Fallon asked.

“It was like I was in the presence… of Einstein,” Theron said.

“What?!” Fallon exclaimed.

“It was off the charts,” Theron continued. “He gets so focused. He gets so creative…"

While brainstorming ideas with him, Theron says she thought to herself, Please smoke. Just smoke, please. We need a hit. We need this movie to be great.

Long Shot, directed by Jonathan Levine, follows US Secretary of State Charlotte Field (played by Theron) as she gears up for a presidential run. Field hires a journalist, played by Rogen, to help her revamp her public image from a dorky elitist to a hipper, cooler cat. Part of her rebranding includes gratuitous drug use, which the audience got to peep in a sample clip from the film.

“In this scene right here, you guys are on molly, right? Ecstasy?” Fallon asked.

“Molly,” she clarified.

“Molly, okay, molly. There’s a difference. Okay, but is this method-acting? Or just acting-acting? You don’t have to tell me.”

“It’s a little bit of both,” she said with a grin.

Talk about on-screen chemistry. Check out the molly clip, and the Tonight Show interview, below.



