Willie Nelson Is Celebrating His 90th Birthday With Concerts Featuring Snoop Dogg

Shotgun Willie is headlining two shows in April to mark his 90th year on this Earth.
And the long-time cannabis outlaw is bringing along a live squad which reportedly includes Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Neil Young, The Chicks, and Norah Jones, to name a few.
The Red Headed Stranger’s two-day long birthday bash will take place April 29 and 30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, the LA Times reported.
The show, titled “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert,” kicks off just as Nelson drops his latest album on March 3, I Don't Know a Thing About Love: The Songs of Harlan Howard.
Harlan Howard will mark Nelson’s 73rd album as a solo artist.
To learn more about the show or to grab tickets online, click here.
