West Hollywood Is Getting an Art Gallery Where You Can Smoke Weed

Lowell Cafe made waves last month when it became the nation’s first licensed pot lounge that could legally serve cannabis products to its customers. Now, West Hollywood’s got another hoppin’ weed spot opening next week: The Artist Tree, which pegs itself as a “cannabis learning center” and art gallery. And yes, you can buy and smoke weed there, too.

The Artist Tree is the only business in West Hollywood that received cannabis licenses in all five categories that the city offered a couple years back. The company can sell both medical and recreational marijuana; it can sell infused edibles; it can provide a consumption lounge for vaping, edibles, and flower; and it can home-deliver cannabis products, as well.

“Cannabis makes concerts, museums and pretty much everything more fun,” said Lauren Fontein, one of the owners and founders of the new social consumption complex, to WeHoville . “The Artist Tree will enhance your perception of the arts and change how you experience cannabis.” She also added that the business will integrate education with entertainment, providing customers with an “immersive experience.” Part of that experience includes a real cultivation center, where visitors can learn about how cannabis is grown.

“We were trying to create an environment where it wasn't just a lounge where it's smokey and dingy,” Fontein told LAist earlier this year. “You could come if you're not planning to smoke, if you're just coming with friends.”

The Artist Tree’s opening exhibit was curated by Mandy Mitchell , an LA-based artist and fashion stylist. The exhibit will feature works from local artists that combine cannabis imagery with murals and mixed media projects. All works are displayed on commission, with the full price going directly to the artist — except during the grand opening, when 10 percent of commissioned art sales will go to Project Angel Food , a charity that delivers full, cooked meals to medically disabled individuals.

The Artist Tree’s grand opening will happen next week at 625 Santa Monica Blvd. A planting ceremony will take place at the Cultivation Learning Center that same morning.