NEWS
Weed Sales Surpass E-Cig, Goldfish, and Fortnite Revenue Combined
AD
If cannabis sales continue at the current pace, weed may outsell Taco Bell by the end of the year.
Published on June 5, 2019

New data suggests legal weed sales are outpacing other mainstreamed commercial products.

According to the 2019 edition of the Marijuana Business Factbook, legal cannabis brought in between $8.6 billion to $10 billion in sales last year. Given the higher end of that estimate, that means weed outsold nicotine-based e-cigarettes, Goldfish crackers, and the popular video game Fortnite — combined.

In comparison, Taco Bell sold $10.8 billion worth of fast food the same year.

Weed sales are expected to increase in the near future, especially on the eastern half of the US where the population densities are higher than on the already-legal West Coast. Last week, Illinois made progress to become the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana, with sales expected to launch January 2020. Maine, which legalized in 2017, should roll-out legal weed sales soon, too.

“By the end of 2023, sales of legal cannabis in the United States could exceed Americans’ collective spending on gym memberships,” wrote Eli McVey at Marijuana Business Daily. Gym memberships are currently a $28.6 billion-dollar industry.

Follow Randy Robinson on Twitter

NEWS
LEGALIZATION
RESEARCH
INDUSTRY
MORE...
Randy Robinson
FOLLOW
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE