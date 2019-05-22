A Taco Bell in Florida Is Getting Turned into a Medical Pot Shop

Florida just got another medical marijuana dispensary with a drive-thru window . And this location perfectly fits the bill for tokers, since it used to be a Taco Bell, the second-most popular fast-food restaurant for America’s potheads.

Altmed, which currently operates four dispensaries in the Sunshine State, plans to open the fast-food-joint-turned-pot-shop in Longwood, the Orlando Sentinel reports. (At 1090 W. State Road 434, to be precise.) Besides the drive-thru window, Altmed will offer weed delivery services from the new location, too.

The Longwood Altmed won’t keep the Taco Bell’s south-of-the-border interior, either. Instead, the building’s design got a complete overhaul so it more or less resembles an Apple Store .

“Our dispensaries set the standard for quality products, service and overall patient experience at our current Florida locations and we’re excited to offer our premium MÜV medical cannabis brand to the greater Orlando area,” John Tipton, the CEO of Altmed Florida, said in a press release. “Our dispensaries are unlike anything in the state.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, cannabis patients can still get Taco Bell near Longwood after picking up their weed. They just need to drive to neighboring Altamonte Springs, which is about 13 minutes from Altmed’s new spot in Seminole County.

However, marijuana patients carrying their meds should steer clear of Disney World, located 30 miles from Longwood. Disney Corp. maintains its ban on all cannabis products — even CBD oils — at its theme parks, which led to the arrest (and eventual release) of one great grandmother who visited Disney World last month.

