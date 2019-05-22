NEWS
Thailand Will Now Turn Confiscated Weed into Cannabis Medicine
AD
Instead of burning seized weed like most of the world’s authorities, Thai officials will turn it into something useful – and profitable.
Published on May 22, 2019

The Thai government, unlike most other governments, will put all marijuana seized from traffickers to good use.

On Monday, Thailand’s Secretary-General of the Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), Niyom Termsrisuk, announced that the Public Health Ministry approved distribution of all seized cannabis back into the nation’s newly-legalized medical marijuana program. Only weed that passes stringent lab testing for pesticides, heavy metals, molds, and adulterants will be redistributed and turned into medicinal products. 

“We are sure we can hand over the cannabis in our possession to registered organizations for producing cannabinoid medicines by the end of this month,” Niyom said, according to the Asia News Network.

In December 2018, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian nation to legalize medical marijuana. However, its licensed pot farms haven’t yet harvested enough weed to sell it en masse. Thai officials hope that dispensing cannabis confiscated from illicit drug dealers could alleviate some of the country’s medical weed shortages.

Thailand’s plan for seized weed sounds much better than America’s policy, where government agencies incinerate all confiscated cannabis, even in states where marijuana is legal.

Follow Randy Robinson on Twitter

NEWS
WORLD
MEDICAL MARIJUANA
THAILAND
MORE...
Randy Robinson
FOLLOW
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE