Wanted by the DEA: Someone to Burn 1,000 Pounds of Weed Per Hour
That’s 12 tons of weed every day.
Published on March 25, 2019

A notice posted by the DEA requests a private contractor in Arizona to incinerate massive quantities of cannabis on behalf of the federal government.

How massive? The notice asks for a processor who can burn through “at least 1000 lbs. / hr of bulk marijuana.” Or, as Quartz broke it down, that amounts to roughly 16,000 ounces of weed “going up in smoke every 60 minutes; which is 32,000 half ounces; 64,000 quarters; 128,000 eighths; or the equivalent of about 896,000 half-gram joints.”

Put another way, the contractor will destroy $2 million worth of confiscated weed every single hour.

According to the listing, there will be a DEA agent present during every incineration sesh. The feds also have “the right to access [a] video feed as necessary to ensure the proper destruction of its drugs and safety of its representatives.”

The dank with a death sentence will come from 12 cities in Texas, and will be burnt in an incinerator in Tucson.

Randy Robinson
Based in Denver, Randy studied cannabinoid science while getting a degree in molecular biology at the University of Colorado. When not writing about cannabis, science, politics, or LGBT issues, they can be found exploring nature somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Catch Randy on Twitter and Instagram @randieseljay
