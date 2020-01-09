OK, Boomers! Dave Chappelle Now Loves Shrooms More Than Weed

While Dave Chappelle's stand-up has recently focused on canceling PC culture, there’s one liberal movement he can get behind: the increasing normalization of psychedelic mushrooms .

Last week, video footage from October’s Mark Twain Prize ceremony, where Chappelle was the guest of honor, finally became publicly available. Sarah Silverman , a long-time friend of Chappelle’s and an avid pot smoker herself, said during a speech that he never shares his weed these days, preferring to toke alone .

“He came over and he smoked a joint — the whole thing, like by himself — while pontificating about everything that’s wrong with the world,” Silverman joked, recounting a past meeting with Chappelle in Vancouver. “I’ll tell you what’s wrong with the world — a lack of sharing. I think it’s puff, puff, pass, not puff, puff, puff, puff.”

But that's not the only psychoactive substance discussed during the ceremony.

Another story about Chappelle’s elevated experiences came from Aziz Ansari . Ansari claimed that the night before Chappelle was announced as the Mark Twain Prize winner, he offered Ansari some shrooms to celebrate. Ansari insisted that he initially tried to resist Chappelle’s temptations.

“What are you going to tell your kids 20 years from now, Aziz?” Ansari said Chappelle told him. “Are you going to tell them, ‘I was there the day Dave Chappelle found out he won the Mark Twain award, and we ate mushrooms together, and we had the night of our lives?’ Or are you going to tell them you got some sleep?”

</p>

Ansari said he eventually gave in and popped some boomers with Chappelle out of respect for the great Mark Twain.

So, noted: Chappelle no longer treats weed smoking as a social activity, but he’ll still trip balls on shrooms with his best buds.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor is like the Nobel Prize in Comedy for US comedians. It’s awarded to humorists who’ve dedicated their lives to making people laugh and who've changed the face of the comedy landscape through their performances. It has been awarded annually since 1998 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.

Previous Mark Twain Prize recipients include Richard Pryor, Whoopie Goldberg, Tina Fey, George Carlin, and Eddie Murphy.

While it's a shame that Dave prefers personal joints, we'd happily split an eighth of shrooms with the legend any time he offers.