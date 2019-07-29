NEWS
Nice Try, McLovin: Canadian Dispensary Confiscates Fake ID with Photo of Thor
"Thor Thunder Odinson's the name, could I please get some weed?"
Published on July 29, 2019

If you’re going to use a fake ID to try and purchase an age-restricted product, the key is anonymity. Whether it’s booze, cigarettes, porno magazines, or legal weed, getting past an inquiring sales clerk is all about confidence and being forgettable. So when a licensed online Canadian cannabis retailer got an application for a new customer by the name of Thor Thunder Odinson, a few red flags went up, especially after a copy of the corresponding ID showed a photo of Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth.

According to Complex News, Twitter user @cottoncandaddy went viral last week after posting the Thor ID in a screenshot of a text conversation with her sister, an employee at an online weed dispensary in Canada.

On what looks like a standard Alberta drivers license, Hemsworth’s photo is instantly recognizable, including bits of unphotoshopped collar from his Marvel costume and a home residence at 69 Big Hammer Lane. But in a twist of character that did not escape Twitter’s Marvel superfans, the ID stretched and deflated Hemsworth’s Thor to a height and weight of 6’8”, 150 pounds.

Besides, even if the Canadian prankster ran into a dispensary employee who had never seen a Marvel movie,  a deeper look at the ID shows that it was marked expired more than two years ago. Sorry, Thor, it’s back to the DMV before you can pick up those trees.

Zach Harris
Zach Harris is a writer based in Philadelphia whose work has appeared on Noisey, First We Feast, and Jenkem Magazine. You can find him on Twitter @10000youtubes complaining about NBA referees.
