Meghan Markle’s Nephew Is Selling a Weed Strain Named After the Royal Baby
The Duchess of Sussex’s nephew is using his tangential fame to slang bud named after Meghan and her royal child.
Published on September 16, 2019

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry, gave birth to their first child, Archie, in May of this year. But if Meghan’s nephew Tyler Dooley, an Oregon pot farmer, has it his way, the royal birth’s tabloid moment will live on for years to come — all thanks to his latest hybrid strain, Archie Sparkle.

According to the Daily Mail, Dooley operates a 1,000 acre legal cannabis farm somewhere in the Beaver State. And while he has plans to soon turn the plot of land towards industrial hemp production, it is a pair of full-strength pot strains named after his distant royal family that has brought in the real green.

Last year, Dooley made headlines worldwide when he debuted a potent hybrid strain with a blueberry nose called Markle Sparkle just months before the royal wedding. Now, in celebration of Markle’s first son, Dooley is back in the news with a new cannabis varietal, this time named Archie Sparkle, to celebrate the royal baby.

“People have always called me the black sheep of the family, but I've been working my ass off to make a living in a very competitive business,” Dooley told the Daily Mail. “Markle Sparkle made headlines and made me a lot of money.”

But while Dooley says that his farm, Blue Line Hemp, is expected to bring in up to $200 million a year after plans to more than double their acreage, that success has not won over the good graces of his aunt and her royal in-laws. During the royal wedding, Dooley, his father, and other immediate family members traveled to England, but were barred from the exclusive ceremony. But for Dooley, that animosity is a two-way street.

“The farm is organic and sustainable,” Dooley told the Mail. “It's ironic my aunt and Prince Harry go on about being such great eco-warriors and yet they carry on jetting around on private planes. I think we're doing more for the planet than my aunt Meghan is.”

Zach Harris is a writer based in Philadelphia whose work has appeared on Noisey, First We Feast, and Jenkem Magazine. You can find him on Twitter @10000youtubes complaining about NBA referees.
