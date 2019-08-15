Kylie Jenner Is Now Pushing CBD Tea on Instagram

America’s first family of personal branding is getting deeper into the hemp health and wellness game.

According to CNN , billionaire make-up mogul and Kardashian sister Kylie Jenner promoted a hemp CBD infused weight loss supplement called Happy Tea in a recent Instagram stories post. A new product from the IG-friendly “teatox” company Fit Tea, Happy Tea claims to help users relieve anxiety and boost mental health.

Jenner has promoted the Fit Tea brand in the past, and has helped advertise everything from Fashion Nova to Adidas. But until her recent IG story post, she had not jumped aboard America’s exploding CBD industry. With her own stake in the cannabidiol marketplace, Jenner now joins a who’s who of famous faces from across the celebrity landscape, including Jay-Z , Martha Stewart , Whoopi Goldberg , and countless others.

It is not exactly clear what each and every ingredient in the social media-friendly tea contains, but according to Fit Tea founder Michael G (that’s right, just one letter), each tea contains 10mg of hemp-derived cannabidiol. And when it comes to the CBD in Happy Tea, Michael G wants you to know that it’s real. Really real.

"Many of the blogs and lists want you to see therapists, chant mantras, and do guided meditations to help you stop stressing, ease your mind, and calm your anxiety," Michael G writes on Happy Tea's website . "That wasn't going to work for me. It's not my personality to try something and HOPE that it would help. I needed something REAL."

But whether or not Happy Tea can deliver the stress, anxiety and inflammation relief that it promises, Jenner is a fan. And with a report from last year estimating that the beauty magnate takes in an average of $1,000,000 for each of her Instagram promo posts, we’re pretty sure she’d be a fan no matter what is actually inside the product.

Want to see for yourself if Happy Tea is a real deal CBD supplement? You can take Kylie’s advice and purchase the powdered drink blend here .