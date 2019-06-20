Martha Stewart Still Doesn’t Smoke Weed, But She’s Ready to Cash in on CBD

There’s a new celebrity face joining North America’s legal weed industry, but this time it isn’t a rapper, actor, or Instagram model. Adding to her empire of home goods, cookbooks, TV shows, and more, Martha Stewart will soon launch her own line of CBD-infused edibles, cosmetics, and pet supplements.

According to a new report from Yahoo Finance Canada , Stewart teamed up with the Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth as a business advisor in February. And now, after four months of research, development, and personal experimentation, Stewart is ready to dive head first into the green rush.

“I've used various [CBD] creams and patches to try to see if it makes any difference for an aching tendon,” Stewart told Yahoo Finance . “They seem to sometimes be really effective. It's not like medicine to me. It's more like an additive to a daily routine.”

America’s favorite homemaker announced her new business venture at Canada’s World Cannabis Congress conference on Tuesday, but made sure to note that her interest in CBD does not carry over to THC — despite her close personal and professional connections to America’s favorite blunt smoker, Snoop Dogg.

“I don’t smoke. I don't ingest smoke. Anyway, I try not to,” Stewart said, adding, “We're not really working in the cannabis industry. We're working in the CBD industry. I think that people are paying attention and learning the difference between THC and CBD. They really want to figure it out.”

But even without THC, the woman who helped make home decor and dinner parties into prime time television is positioned perfectly to make waves in the CBD industry that is taking over the health, wellness, and skin care markets. And with a library of published cookbooks waiting to be converted into edibles, the possibilities for her CBD edibles line are just about endless.

“Those [recipes] can be adapted with cannabis or CBD or whatever we’re going to use,” Stewart told attendees at the conference.

Stewart and Canopy Growth are working to bring the CBD line to market soon, but have not yet announced a release date or a brand name.